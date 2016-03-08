Report: AC Milan make contacts for Deulofeu return, the details
28 January at 09:20Paqueta, Piatek and Deulofeu? AC Milan insists on the player but Watford are not open to a transfer with the formula of the loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, and asks for 25 million euros outright, as reported by Sky Sports.
However, the Rossoneri are not willing to give up, rather they are preparing a new assault to convince the English team to let the Spaniard go and return to the San Siro.
Meanwhile, Carrasco is now somewhat further and is more and more in the orbit of city rivals Inter, who could conduct a swap deal with Dalian including Antonio Candreva and the Belgian international.
The 24-year-old former Everton man played for Milan before in the 2016/17 season, on loan from Barcelona. In 17 matches for the club, Deulofeu collected 4 goals and 3 assists and helped Vincenzo Montella's team return to European competitions, as the Rossoneri secured Europa League qualification.
