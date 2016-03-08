Report: AC Milan make €10m offer for Argentine youngster

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about Ibrahimovic, who could make a return to Serie A. However, by the looks of it, there have been no concrete offers from Milan yet. Instead, they have placed a bit for another striker.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport's Nico Schira on Twitter , the Rossoneri have placed a €10m bid on San Lorenzo's 20-year-old striker Adolfo Gaich. In fact, negotiations are underway between both parties to make the deal happen in January.





For more news, visit our homepage. Given that an offer has been presented, we can expect some updates on the matter in the coming days. However, then again, the arrival of an inexperienced 20-year-old won't fix Milan's struggles up front.

It's not exactly a secret that AC Milan need to reinforce their squad in January, especially the attack. In 12 games, the Rossoneri have scored just 11 games, which simply isn't enough. This has become apparent in the standings, as they currently sit in 14th place.