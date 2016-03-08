Report: AC Milan make €15m offer for SPAL striker - the details
10 January at 18:40
The January window continues to be very active for AC Milan. In addition to signings, the Rossoneri have also focused a lot on departures, getting rid of the outcast ahead of the second half of the season. Considering their goalscoring issues, the attack has been a priority.
According to reports from SportMediaset (via Calciomercato.com), Boban and Maldini have set their sights on one of their former players, namely Andrea Petagna. The striker, now at SPAL, could be an option of a striker leaves the Rossoneri this month.
In fact, they have already prepared the offer which they would submit to SPAL: a €3m paid loan with an option to buy at €12m. The asking price, though, is €20m cash. The feeling is that an agreement can be reached after some negotiating.
Petagna, meanwhile, grew up in Milan's academy and wouldn't mind returning to the Rossoneri.
Go to comments