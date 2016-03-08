Report: AC Milan make €15m offer for SPAL striker - the details

The January window continues to be very active for AC Milan. In addition to signings, the Rossoneri have also focused a lot on departures, getting rid of the outcast ahead of the second half of the season. Considering their goalscoring issues, the attack has been a priority.

According to reports from SportMediaset ( via Calciomercato.com ), Boban and Maldini have set their sights on one of their former players, namely Andrea Petagna. The striker, now at SPAL, could be an option of a striker leaves the Rossoneri this month.

In fact, they have already prepared the offer which they would submit to SPAL: a €3m paid loan with an option to buy at €12m. The asking price, though, is €20m cash. The feeling is that an agreement can be reached after some negotiating.

Petagna, meanwhile, grew up in Milan's academy and wouldn't mind returning to the Rossoneri.