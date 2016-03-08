It seems like Leo Bonucci might very well be returning to Juve as new Milan director to be Leonardo is currently meeting with Juve's Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici.According to Sky Sport, it seems like Milan and Juve are discussing Bonucci, Higuain and Caldara. The rossoneri like Caldara a lot as talks are ongoing between the involved parties. Leonardo Bonucci and Juve, can a return be possible? Well it seems very much so at the moment. Let's not forget that Leo Bonucci left Juve last summer to join AC Milan as the current Milan captain doesn't seem very happy in Milano. If a deal does go down, it would be interesting to see how Juve fans would welcome him back as he was heavily criticized for leaving them last summer. More to come very soon as Higuain or Caldara could be part of the deal...