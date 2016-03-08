Report: AC Milan overtake Arsenal and Napoli in race for Fiorentina star
13 June at 13:30After signing Empoli's Rade Krunic, the new AC Milan is ready to take shape. The clue seems pretty clear: to work for players who are functional to the project and to coach Marco Giampaolo, hence the idea of focusing on the Bosnian, a young and relatively inexpensive player who knows Serie A very well. And the Rossoneri have another Serie A star on their list of potential reinforcements: Jordan Veretout.
The Fiorentina midfielder had a fine campaign with the Viola, despite the clubs struggles in the relegation battle. His name has been linked to many clubs in the past weeks, with a move from Florence seemingly inevitable. Napoli, Roma, Atalanta, Sevilla are Arsenal were the teams tracking the Frenchman, with the Partenopei reportedly the team closest to acquire his services.
However, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri are now in pole position to sign Veretout and would like to give Giampaolo another midfield reinforcement in the coming days.
