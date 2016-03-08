According to Tuttosport's front page, after Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara, the Rossoneri are targeting Real Madrid's Matteo Kovacic.



The 24-year-old is no stranger to Serie A as he moved to Los Blancos from Internazionale back in 2015.



Kovacic enjoyed three seasons with the Nerazzurri where he fired eight goals and 11 assists in all competitions.







Milan are now targeting the player after he gained enough winning mentality at Real Madrid, triumphing with one La Liga title, one Super Copa, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Champions League titles.



This could be the third Croatian signing for Milan in this transfer window, Ivan Strinic and Alen Halilovic moved to Milan on free transfers after ending their contracts with Sampdoria and Hamburg respectively.



The Rossoneri will play their first game in Serie A on the 19th of August, when they host Genoa at the San Siro stadium.