Report: AC Milan prepare loan offer for Torreira; Arsenal's stance

However, as explained in recent weeks, it will be tough for the Rossoneri to seal the deal, given Arsenal's high request for the player (at least €35m). Milan, however, are not ready to give up just yet, having come up with a new strategy.

As reported by SportMediaset, Maldini will try to sign the midfielder on a two-year paid loan for €8m, including a €25m buy-out clause. An ambitious offer, of course, though Milan are hoping that Torreira's wish to leave will help them in the negotiations.

However, reports from England suggest that such an offer would be rejected immediately, certainly bringing down the hopes of the Rossoneri. The negotiations, though, will continue throughout the coming weeks.