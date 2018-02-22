Report: AC Milan put price tag on PSG target

Serie A giants AC Milan have decided their asking price for Paris Saint-Germain target Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The 19-year-old Donnarumma is already known to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, despite his tender age. He appeared in every single game for the rossoneri this season, as the club finished sixth in the Serie A.



Correire della Serra report that AC Milan have put a price-tag in the region of 60 million euros on Donnarumma and it is believed that the youngster will leave Milan this summer.



Paris Saint-Germain have drawn links with the Italian and so have Liverpool and Mino Raiola is likely to seek an exit, with the two clubs possible suitors.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)