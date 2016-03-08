Report: AC Milan reach agreement with Nice for the transfer of Saint-Maximin
06 February at 11:15There was an attempt in the final hours of the January transfer market but there was not enough time to finalize a deal but despite this, it is likely that Maximin will be an AC Milan player. Moving in great anticipation, as done with Lucas Paqueta, Leonardo has reached a rough agreement with Nice for the transfer of the player, as reported by Sportmediaset.it.
According to the source, the agreement is on the basis of 20 million plus bonuses, though there are still no official confirmations and a deal could be linked to the Rossoneri's qualification the Champions League. However, unless there are unpredictable complications, the youngster will move to the San Siro next summer.
The player's contract with Nice expires in June 2020 - hence the affordable price, with the summer transfer market being the last chance for Nice to cash in on the attacker. Saint-Maximin would have also agreed on a five-year contract, with details yet to be specified.
