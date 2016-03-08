Report: AC Milan reach agreement with potential Leonardo replacement
22 May at 10:15Sporting director Leonardo is set to leave AC Milan at the end of the season and the Rossoneri seem to already have the replacement secured for the seasons to come, and it is likely to arrive from France.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Luis Campos from Lille is likely to become the next sporting director of Milan. In a meeting that took place in recent days, the parties reached an agreement for next season.
The face-to-face meeting took place on neutral ground, thousands of kilometres away from both Milan and Lille and the Portuguese director gave his availability for a new project that involves the inclusion of young players of quality.
The challenge excites Campos and he seems less rigid in the desire to leave France than during talks with Roma. And considering the excellent relationship between the owner of the French club and Elliott, everything suggests that it will soon be a done deal.
