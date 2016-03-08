Report: AC Milan ready to offer €40m and Suso for 'unhappy' Insigne
23 April at 11:15Despite a lot of uncertainty in terms of off-the-field matters as well as those on the field, AC Milan are already preparing for next season. As reported by Il Mattino, the Rossoneri could take advantage of the current negative moment at Napoli and try to get their hands on the star player of the team Lorenzo Insigne.
The Neapolitan captain spent the entire match against Atalanta on the bench yesterday and is going through a delicate period in the shadow of Vesuvius.
Between the recent interview in which he did not exclude his departure, the elimination from the Europa league, the San Paolo whistles and an apparently not idyllic relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, the parties could seriously greet one another at the end of the season.
The Napoli-based newspaper reveals that Milan have sensed the favourable situation and would have already advanced the pressure to beat the competition and try to bring Insigne to the San Siro.
The Rossoneri are ready to offer 40 million euros plus Suso to the Partenopei for Insigne. A total figure of 80 million, considering the release clause of the Spaniard. The proposal will soon be delivered to Mino Raiola - also the agent of Donnarumma and Bonaventura - and that will be evaluated by all the parties involved.
Raiola will meet the management of Napoli shortly to take stock of the situation and understand the intentions of the club. Because so far Insigne has always been considered not for sale and with a valuation of around 100 million euros but now the scenario could change.
