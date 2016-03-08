Report: AC Milan's market closed; no winger signed

Sky Italia reports that the Rossoneri's market has, therefore, closed. Many fans were hoping for the arrival of Carrasco, but the deal broke down as Dalian Yifang decided to take the Belgian off the market. As for Saint-Maximin, Nice rejected Milan's offer, which was a paid loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Now, the San Siro side will focus on the departures, with Halilovic all set for a move to Standard Liege. The one obstacle was the Croatian's salary, but that seems to have been resolved as an official announcement is now close.

According to the latest reports, despite doing their best to sign a winger, it seems that AC Milan have given up after their proposals for Carrasco and Saint-Maximin were rejected.