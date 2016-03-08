Report: AC Milan's plan to redeem Bakayoko from Chelsea
31 January at 12:00From insufficient to one of the pillars of Gennaro Gattuso's team. After a complicated start, Bakayoko has overcome the difficulties and is looking to stay at the San Siro beyond the ongoing season. But his future at the club is not yet certain.
The Frenchman joined AC Milan on loan from Chelsea last summer and is thus still owned by the London-based club. According to Tuttosport, for a few weeks now, Milan directors have been thinking about purchasing the player outright. The Rossoneri paid 5 million for the loan but will need another approximately 35 million to snatch the player. An important figure that Leonardo intends to lower.
In addition to reducing the cost of the transfer (relations with Chelsea are excellent after the Higuain deal), Bakayoko will also have to lower his 7 million per year salary. The goal is to reach 4 million plus bonuses, which would fall within the parameters of Milan. The parties want to find an agreement before the summer.
