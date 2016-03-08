Report: AC Milan set sights on promising Sassuolo-owned striker
07 February at 13:40Although the winter transfer window just ended, AC Milan are already making their plans for next season, looking at what signings will have to be made to complete the team. Elliott's policy of investing in promising talents, both Italian and non-Italian, remains a firm point.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Gianluca Scamacca is among the players that the Rossoneri are keeping under close control, currently on loan at Serie B side Ascoli from Sassuolo.
The striker has scored 6 goals scored in 15 league games this season, to which 4 goals in 8 games with Italy's U21 side must be added. His contract with Sassuolo will expire in 2023 but by the looks of it, he could leave earlier than that.
Certainly, it isn't the first time that the Rossoneri have been linked with the youngster. Based on the current squad, also considering that Ibrahimovic could leave in the summer, they do need a striker for next season.
