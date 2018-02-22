Report: AC Milan star Suso tops Napoli summer shopping list
24 May at 12:34AC Milan star Suso tops Napoli summer shopping list, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that the Spaniard is thinking about a move to the San Paolo where Carlo Ancelotti has just been appointed. Suso has a € 38 million release clause included in his contract and Maurizio Sarri had also eyed him to strenghten Napoli attacking pack in the summer. The Italian tactician, however, will be sacked by Napoli with Carlo Ancelotti who has confirmed ADL that Suso would be a very good signing for Napoli.
