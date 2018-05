AC Milan star Suso tops Napoli summer shopping list, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that the Spaniard is thinking about a move to the San Paolo where Carlo Ancelotti has just been appointed. Suso has a € 38 million release clause included in his contract and Maurizio Sarri had also eyed him to strenghtenwould be a very good signing for Napoli.