Report: AC Milan star tops Allegri summer shortlist

According to Rai Sport, Allegri has placed Giacomo Bonaventura at the top of his list for Juve’s reinforcements this summer. This is because he considers him a multipurpose player able to cover more roles and he has appreciated his talents for some time.



It remains to be seen what Allegri will elect to do, however, as he still has to meet with Juve management about his future at the end of the season. Arsenal are hot on the trail of the Italian coach following Arsene Wenger’s departure.



Bonaventura has had a solid season for Milan, featuring in 31 league games while scoring 7 goals and adding 4 assists. The 28-year-old’s versatility has Juve and Roma interested in the hopes of bolstering their midfield units.

