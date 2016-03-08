Report: AC Milan striker will be allowed to leave amid Tottenham interest
12 January at 18:00Joining just a year ago, it seems Kris Piatek's adventure at AC Milan has come to an end. After a cracking first six months with the Rossoneri, the striker has failed to impress so far this season, which has forced Boban and Maldini to act on the transfer market.
As reported by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera (via MilanNews.it), Piatek's situation will be carefully evaluated by the Rossoneri directors in the coming days. Yesterday, he remained on the bench in the game against Cagliari, with Ibrahimovic and Leao starting instead.
His adventure with the Milan seems to have come to an end, as the newspaper continues, with various clubs interested in Premier League, Tottenham are one of them, looking for a striker as Harry Kane has been ruled out with a serious injury.
However, the Rossoneri won't consider any loan offers, only if they include an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
