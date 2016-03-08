According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport , Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli is looking to bring in a 20-goal-a-season striker this transfer window.

Ciro Immobile, who was the joint-leading goalscorer in Serie A last season will be Milan’s number one target, but they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur. Immobile carries a €60m price tag, but it's it seems that he has already agreed to personal terms with Milan.

Spaniard Alvaro Morata is looking to move on from Stanford Bridge as his move from Real Madrid last summer hasn’t been successful. Milan are interested, though Chelsea are looking to claim back all of the £60m that they spent on him.

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is also on the Rossoneri’s wish list, but the Bundesliga side are asking for a reported £90m. Liverpool and Manchester United are also chasing after the young German striker.

The final striker is Colombia striker Radamel Falcao. Falcao who would be the cheaper option, as there are rumours that he could join Gattuso’s side in a swap deal involving Andre Sliva.