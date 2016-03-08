Locatelli seemed destined to join Sassuolo before the change in ownership occurred at AC Milan, which put the entire operation on standby. Now, Sky Italia have confirmed that Locatelli has indeed been taken off the market by the Rossoneri, as new technical director Leonardo is a fan of the midfielder, which he revealed during his own press conference.

"Locatelli is one of the players raised here, he's like our son. We have to understand his intentions. I think he's a player who has not finished his growth path yet, if he grows here it's better," Leonardo stated.





READ MORE: The latest Italian football news The midfielder was mostly benched last season, as Biglia was favoured by both Montella and Gattuso. However, as Biglia isn't taking part of Milan's pre-season tour, Locatelli will get a chance to prove himself.

According to the latest reports out if Italy, AC Milan's youngster Manuel Locatelli has been taken off the market, following the change of ownership.