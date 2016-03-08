Report: AC Milan take steps forward in pursuit of Ibrahimovic - the latest

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to be heavily linked with a return to AC Milan. Although the response has been expected for a while now, including several delays from the big Swede, it seems the negotiations are actually heading in the right direction for one.

According to reports from MilanNews.it , the Rossoneri have taken further steps in the pursuit of the player, increasing the offer on the plate. Therefore, they are expecting a positive response from the 38-year-old, who could be just what they need to change the season.

Boban and Maldini's hope, as the report continues, is that Ibrahimovic's response will arrive before the end of the year. Optimism if filtering from the club, hoping that the response will be a positive one. However, we won't know before he reveals it.

Should he reject the Rossoneri, then the latter will turn to the transfer market once again, starting work on their alternatives.