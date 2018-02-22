Report: AC Milan target to refuse contract extension with Tottenham
12 May at 12:25A report from CalcioMercato believes that Tottenham superstar Mousa Dembele will not pen a contract extension at the Premier League giants.
The 30-year-old Dembele joined Tottenham from the then Premier League side Fulham in the summer of 2012 for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. The Belgian has been vital to the club's fortunes over the last three or four seasons and has become one of the best in his position. He has appeared 28 times in the Premier League this season and has impressed again.
A report from CalcioMercato Dembele will not pen a new deal with Spurs, amidst interest from AC Milan.
Dembele's current deal at the North London side runs out in the summer of 2019 and it is believed that Spurs are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian midfielder.
AC Milan have drawn links with Dembele since last January and with Manchester City also told to be eyeing the midfielder, this could shape up to be some transfer battle in the summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
