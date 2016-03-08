Report: AC Milan to sell Spurs and Liverpool target to balance the books
09 July at 14:55Serie A giants AC Milan could be reportedly set to offload Tottenham target Suso and Liverpool target Gianluigi Donnarumma in an attempt to balance their books this summer.
Corriere dello Sport report that Milan will have no money to spend this summer if they fail to sell their players as they currently deal with a flailing financial situation.
Suso and Gianluigi Donnarumma are players who can be sold by the rossoneri and Milan could earn enough money to sign players this summer.
Suso has drawn links with Premier League giants Tottenham over the last few months and his current deal at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2022. He has a release clause of about 40 million euros.
Donnarumma, on the other hand, has been on Liverpool's radar and will be on the move this summer. No offers have arrived yet, but the rossoneri are willing to sell the player, with his agent Mino Raiola too looking to earn himself a move away.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
