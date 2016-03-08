The Ac Milan ultras released a statement urging Elliott Management to keep Rino Gattuso and Massimiliano Mirabelli. They also said not to hire Leonardo, who they view as a "traitor". Here is what they had to say:" It's clear that once Mirabelli and Gattuso started working together, we got to see that winning mentality that is so important. We ask the new Milan owners to forget people like Leonardo since they don't respect these colors...".