Report: AC Milan want to secure €120m bid to sign Man U and Real target
04 August at 14:50Newly appointed technical director Leonardo has already made a splash at Milan by securing Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci. The Brazilian continues to be hard at work to strengthen the squad ahead of Milan’s Serie A season and Europa League campaign.
Milan’s newest target is one of the hottest of the summer. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been on the radars of Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, and Milan are ready to challenge the Bianconeri to keep the Serbian in Italy.
According to La Stampa, Leonardo is keen on acquiring the Lazio midfielder. Leonardo considers him a ‘phenomenon’ and the proposal would be 40 million euros for a loan (or 20 with Bonaventura) and 80 million for redemption within a year. This is a very useful strategy for the Rossoneri, a ploy already used for the Higuain deal, and is ideal for circumventing the constraints of Financial Fair Play.
