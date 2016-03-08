Report: AC Milan will be banned from Europa League and fined €30m
23 June at 10:55Uefa’s punishment on AC Milan is going to be a harsh one, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims.
The Italian paper, in fact, claims the Serie A giants will be banned from Europa League and fined € 30 million for breach of Financial Fair Play rules and for their instable financial situation.
The club’s president Yonghong Li is currently looking for possible economic partners who can help him to manage the club and sustain the expenses. The Chinese entrepreneur failed to put a cash injection of € 32 million yesterday and could lose control of the club in the next 10 working days (Read all the possible scenarios here).
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Uefa is aware of AC Milan’s negotiations for new partners (READ MORE) but sanctions against the club are not going to be less heavy because of that.
A final verdict is expected to arrive on Monday. Once AC Milan will learn their faith, a team of lawyers will make appeal against the ban and the fine to the Court of Arbitration for Sport that will make a decision on AC Milan by the 10th of July.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE NEWS ON AC MILAN'S ECONOMIC SITUATION
Go to comments