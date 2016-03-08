La Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that German international Werner is one of Milan’s market dreams, after yet another good season for his club.

The 22-year-old striker is the name that most excites the Rossoneri leadership, the report claims, but it is just a dream for now.

It is currently regarded as a prohibitive objective, and one which Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli could only pursue once assurances have been made that the club will play in the Europa League next season. Therefore, they will have to wait until UEFA's decision arrives in mid-June.