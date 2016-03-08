Report: ADL, Ancelotti and Abramovich are all in Capri. Sarri talks ongoing?

Napoli hired Carlo Ancelotti as he is Maurizio Sarri's replacement in Naples. Even so, Sarri is still under contract by Napoli as ADL has been hard to negotiate with for Chelsea (who have been after Sarri for a month now). Ancelotti was spotted on De Laurentiis' yacht in Capri as they likely talked about upcoming transfer strategies. The interesting thing? According to Il Napolista, Chelsea owner Abramovich is also in Capri as this could be a great chance for him to talk to ADL about a deal for Sarri.