Report: After losing Cutrone, Mancini might also have to do without Zaza

After Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone (who both left the azzurri training grounds), Roberto Mancini might also have to do without Torino striker Simone Zaza. Italy will be playing against Ukraine and Poland soon as Zaza had to leave the training today to have a consultation with the team doctors. It doesn't seem to be too serious but it remains to be seen if Zaza will be able to participate in the azzurri's next two games...



