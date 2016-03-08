Report: Agnelli and Lotito in heated argument during video conference
14 March at 11:40Saturday 2nd May. This is the date identified by the presidents of the Serie A teams to resume the season and end it by June 30, thus postponing the Euros until the summer of 2021. Of course, this plan also heavily depends on what the Coronavirus outbreak will be like by then.
As reported by today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), there was a video conference between all the clubs yesterday to discuss this matter. In addition to the games, they also spoke about training and when the teams should return to their respective training ground.
De Laurentiis (Naples) and Lotito (Lazio) want to resume training even if it means putting their respective squad in a training retreat. In other words, the players wouldn't be allowed to leave the training ground to see their families and so on.
Agnelli (Juventus), meanwhile, is opposed to this solution and accused the Lazio president of only thinking about the league standings. This, as you could expect, was an unwelcome joke to Lotito.
