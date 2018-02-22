In fact, as reported by today's edition of Corriere Della Sera, during the next week, Milan should receive a tranche of the capital increase by Yonghong Li.

Furthermore, as stated by the same source, Milan China have taken important steps, which will be announced today. As anticipated by Weibo, popular social media channel in China, Milan will have a technical and sporting collaboration with a Chinese club.

The fact that Wen Xiaoting, chairwoman of the Guizhou Hengfeng, is in Milan, offers more than a clue on the club that Milan will be working with. For Wen, it will not be her first time at San Siro, as she in the previous months had tried to sign former Milan man Kaka.

This afternoon, Milan will face one of their most important games of the season, as Fiorentina will travel to San Siro for the Europa League decider. After that, the Rossoneri will find out about their punishment from UEFA, although there is not only bad news surrounding the San Siro side at the moment.