Report: Ajax's midfielder choses Real as his next club
07 December at 10:50Dutch club Ajax’s star midfielder Donny Van de Beek has chosen Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid as his next club, as per De Telegraaf cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Dutch international is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in the continent.
As per the latest report, the 22-year-old has decided to join the Los Blancos in the summer of 2020 who are looking to bolster their ageing midfield with young talent.
