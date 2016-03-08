Report: Alex Sandro is willing to join PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus as this was a huge deal for the bianconeri. It has also been reported that Juve are interested in Marcelo or Darmian for their left-back spot after having acquired Joao Cancelo for their right-back position. This could be a sign that they are expecting to sell Brazilian star Alex Sandro as PSG are in pole position for him.



THE BRAZILIAN IS OPEN TO A MOVE TO PSG - According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, it seems like Alex Sandro is open to a move to PSG as he would like to play in Paris. If a move does occur, Alex Sandro would be joining his ex-teammate Gigi Buffon who left Juve for PSG as a free-agent this summer. How much would he cost PSG? Well it seems like Juve want to get around 50 million euros for their star wing-back as a deal is said to be "very possible". If Juve do sell him then they will reportedly target Marcelo from Real Madrid or the cheaper Matteo Darmian from Manchester United. Even so, Calciomercato.com sources have confirmed that no deal is in place yet between Alex Sandro and any other club...



(@Calcionews89)