Report: Alisher Usmanov flies into Milan, amidst rossoneri links
11 May at 11:15Reports from La Republicca believe that Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov visited Milan amidst rumors linking him with buying the rossoneri.
The San Siro based club is sixth in the Serie A currently and could still end up not playing the Europa League next season if they finish seventh behind Atalanta, with two games to go. This situation comes after the club had spent over a 150 million euros on player acquisition and the sacking of Vincenzo Montella back in November. Rumors have been strife about the club's poor financial condition.
La Republicca state that Milan are in a constant poor financial situation and with the UEFA report about a possible sanction yet to come out, Alisher Usmanov recently visited Milan.
The Russian owns shares of Premier League giants Arsenal currently and is said to be in close ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin too.
It is said that Usmanov visited Milan from London and reports have already linked the billionaire with buying Milan, with the financial situation uncertain.
