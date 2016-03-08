In fact, as reported by SportMediaset, Max Allegri is set to once again use the 4-3-3 formation, fielding an attacking trio consist of Bernardeschi, Mandzukic and Ronaldo.

For Dybala, this would be yet another blow to his confidence. In fact, the attacker himself revealed the desire to cement a spot in starting eleven: "I admit I haven’t started like last year or even 2016. One thing is certain, I can’t wait to get back to Turin and work hard to regain my place with Juve. I definitely want to come back and play, I’ll be there today and I want to be ready for Sunday," he told Gazzetta.

Douglas Costa will also start on the bench once again, with Allegri refusing to start him so far this season.