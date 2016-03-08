Watch: Allegri to get married in 2019
13 November at 20:05According to Corriere, it seems like Max Allegri and Ambra Angiolini will be getting married in June 2019. Max Allegri is fully focused on his upcoming Juve fixtures but the couple will then get married in June. Let's not forget that the Juve coach Max Allegri will be hoping to win his 5th straight Serie A title with the bianconeri this season.
You can view more football news on the matter as well as Max Allegri\Ambra Angiolini pics by visiting Calciomercato.com right here right now.
Go to comments