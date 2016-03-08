Report: Ancelotti arrives in England for Everton talks

Following a poor start to the season in the league, Ancelotti left his job at Napoli as the club decided to replace him with Gennaro Gattuso. Although the meeting is a positive sign for the English side, it remains to be seen if he will take a new job so soon.

After parting ways with Napoli just last week, Carlo Ancelotti could be heading towards a new adventure. As reported by Sky UK, the manager has arrived in England to meet with Everton, who are looking for a new manager after sacking Marco Silva.