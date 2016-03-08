Report: Ancelotti becoming Everton’s manager can save Napoli €3.5 million
19 December at 12:40Carlo Ancelotti becoming the manager of the English Premier League outfit Everton can save Italian Serie A giants Napoli up to €3.5 million, as per the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old has been linked with a managerial post at the Goodison Park which is vacant after the sacking of Marco Silva few weeks ago.
There have been reports in the recent past that Ancelotti—who himself was sacked by Napoli last week—is set to become the manager of the Blues as early as Thursday or Friday.
As per the latest report, Acelotti becoming the manager of the Toffees can be really beneficial for the Naples-based club.
The report stated that if the former AC Milan manager would’ve remained jobless till the summer, Napoli will have to bear an expense of €3.5 million.
However, with Acelotti now looking certain to be hired once again in the near future, his previous club does not have to bear any further expense from now onwards.
