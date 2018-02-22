Yesterday, reports emerged that Napoli are looking to bring in the experienced manager Carlo Ancelotti, should Sarri leave this summer. However, it seems that the deal is more complicated than expected, with Arsenal in the picture. Check out our gallery for some of Ancelotti's stats.

De Laurentiis became aware of the complicity of the deal during the last phone call with the manager, who made it clear of his position. Ancelotti has a pre-contract with Arsenal and is only waiting for Arsenal to snub all the other alternatives.

It won't be easy for De Laurentiis to chance Ancelotti's mind, even if Napoli's project is intriguing. However, some hope remains: the manager didn't completely close the door on Napoli.