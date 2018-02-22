Report: Ancelotti meets agent of Spurs star in London

Carlo Ancelotti continues to be hard at work in the opening days since being announced as Napoli's new coach. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, he was in fact seen in the English capital with Kia Joorabchian, a powerful Anglo-Iranian agent, with whom he spoke of Moussa Dembele.



The Tottenham midfielder would like to change the air after six years at Spurs, and he would be willing to move to Naples. His contract is set to expire in 2019, and both the transfer fee and salary should not be prohibitive (about 4 million euro per season).



Dembele would be a massive addition for the Partenopei, particularly in light of the current transfer links of midfielders Jorginho (Manchester City) and Marek Hamsik (Chinese Super League). Dembele has been a constant in the Tottenham midfield unit, appealing 28 times in the Premier League this season. His next action will come in Russia with the Belgian National Team.