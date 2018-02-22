Report: Ancelotti names priority for Napoli goalkeeper

Napoli fans are still revelling in the news that Carlo Ancelotti has signed on a three year deal. It seems he already has the wheels turning as to who he wants to bring into the team to keep them at the top of Serie A, and the man between the sticks is at the top of his priorities.



Because of Pepe Reina's departure to Milan, the Partenopei have a huge vacuum to fill. According to Tuttosport, Ancelotti has his eyes on Salvatore Sirigu. The two have a good relationship after working together at Paris Saint Germain. In addition, the cost of the Torino goalkeeper is much lower than those of Rui Patricio and Leno, two keepers Napoli have been linked to over the past year.