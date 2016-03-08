Report: Ancelotti’s son plays key role in signing Ruiz for Napoli
25 September at 09:55Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti’s son played a key role in signing midfielder Fabian Ruiz for the club, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The Naples-based club signed the 23-year-old from La Liga outfit Real Betis for
a reported fee of €30 million in 2018 and he is now one of the hottest property in Europe as he has been attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
As per the latest report, it was Davide Ancelott—who now is now Assistant Manager at the club—who played a key role in pursuing the player to come to Naples after monitoring him during his time in Sevilla.
