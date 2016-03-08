Report and Analysis: Juve target decides his Man U future
30 October at 13:45According to what has been reported by Spanish news portal Fichajes.com, Anthony Martial, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Manchester United, may have chosen to instead stay at the club. Martial’s contract expires in the summer of 2019 and it had been thought, for some time, that the Frenchman would leave the club when his contract expires.
Juventus have been linked as potential suitors for the forward, as have Inter Milan and Chelsea. Martial is reportedly a big fan of Paratici, who he knows back from when he played for Monaco and is still, therefore, an option for Juventus to pursue. However, it seems as though Martial could remain in Manchester
Opinion:
Though Martial could be leaving, to say that Martial has decided his future is a stretch. Fichajes’ report suggests that Martial will be staying at the club but there are still eight months till the contract expires and 2 months until foreign clubs can start entering pre-negotiations with the Frenchman and his representatives. Martial may find that if Mourinho leaves the club, he feels more inclined to stay – unless he is duly replaced.
