Report: Announcement of Ziyech to Roma to come tomorrow
01 July at 16:25According to Moroccan television channel Arryadia TV, the announcement of Hakim Ziyech to Roma may arrive tomorrow. The Moroccan striker will sign for a reported fee of 35 million euros from Dutch club Ajax.
Ziyech appeared in all three of Morocco’s matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The attacking midfielder has been at Ajax since 2016, after joining from fellow Eredivisie side FC Twente. Before that, he featured for Heerenveen, the club where he completed his youth development.
