In fact, the Polish midfielder is dubbed to become the new Hamsik, with the latter most likely leaving for China in the near future. Therefore, Napoli are working to remove the release clause in Zielinski's contract, as they believe he will be a big part of the Partenopei's project. It's possible that the new contract will see him remain at the club until 2023.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham had shown their interest in the midfielder, although it seems they will have to look elsewhere. However, it's still up to Zielinski on whether to sign the renewal or not.

The midfielder has scored seven goals this season, contributing to three, while slowly taking over the role of Hamsik in the middle of the park.