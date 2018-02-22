Report: Arsenal are inches away from signing a Juve star
26 May at 19:55Arsenal had a rough season as they are now ready to move on from legendary ex-boss Arsene Wenger. The gunners hired ex-PSG coach Unai Emery as his replacement as a new era is set to begin. Emery already seems close to complete his first ever signing as an Arsenal boss as the gunners are inching close to Stephan Lichtsteiner. As TalkSport confirmed, Arsenal are understood to be very close to getting ex-Juve star Lichtsteiner on a free transfer.
The Swiss international star appeared in 35 games in 2017-18 for club and country (Juve and Switzerland) as he failed to score a goal but he did have 3 assists on the season. He didn't have the best season of his career but he still has some left in the tank...
