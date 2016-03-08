In fact, as reported by Bild, PSG initially offered €18m for the defender, while the German side wanted €40m. Ultimately, an agreement was reached at €37m, with the player set to sign a four-year deal worth €5m per season.

As a result of this, Jerome Boateng is set to stay at Bayern Munich, as the latter and Barcelona were both after Kehrer.

According to the latest reports out of Germany, Schalke 04 defender Thilo Kehrer is closing in on a move to PSG, as an agreement has been reached between the clubs.