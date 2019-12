Report: Arsenal considering move for Leverkusen's striker in January

English Premier League giants Arsenal are looking to make a move for German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen’s veteran striker Kevin Volland in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports The North London-based club are about to start a new chapter in their history under new manager Mikel Arteta.As per the latest report, for this purpose, the club’s hierarchy are keen to make a move for Volland who has been in more than decent form in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score seven goals along with providing seven assists for Leverkusen.