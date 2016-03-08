Report: Arsenal eye Atletico’s Lemar in January
24 December at 12:10English Premier League outfit Arsenal are looking to make a move for Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid’s want-away winger Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window, as per ESPN.
The 24-year-old has been struggling ever since joining the Madrid-based club and it has been reported in the recent past that the Spanish outfit are looking to sell him in the coming months.
As per the latest report, Arsenal are keen on bringing Lemar to the North London in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
Lemar has been with Atletico since the summer of 2018 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €70 million.
Since then, the French international has represented Los Rojiblancos in 64 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score just three goals along with providing six assists.
