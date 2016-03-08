Report: Arsenal in risk of losing two strikers
26 November at 12:00English Premier League outfit Arsenal are in risk of losing their two striker strikers—Pierre Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette—in the coming months, as per the Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both players have been instrumental in bringing success to the North-London based club in the recent past with their attacking display.
But as per the latest report, both players are now looking for a future away from the club after seeing no assurances of securing regular UEFA Champions League football in the near future.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments