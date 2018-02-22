Report: Arsenal initiate contact with AC Milan target
26 May at 17:30Reports in the Italian media say that Premier League giants Arsenal have made contact with RB Leipzig for midfield star Emil Forsberg.
The 26-year-old Swede has become a very in-demand midfielder over the last two seasons and after his impressive showings with Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He could appear only 21 times in the league this season due to injury, scoring twice and assisting just as many times.
The Italian media claims that Forsberg is an Arsenal target and Unai Emery's men have initiated contact with Leipzig over a possible move for the AC Milan target.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
